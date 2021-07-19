Biden on Social Media Platforms: ‘They’re Killing People’

President Joe Biden says social media platforms are doing more harm than good.

A reporter asked Biden on Friday, “What’s your message to platforms like Facebook?”

Biden replied, “They’re killing people. The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated and they’re killing people.”

Reporter: “What’s your message to platforms like Facebook?” President Biden: “They’re killing people.” pic.twitter.com/jrAvQpG7i0 — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Thursday the Biden administration is “flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.”

She battled with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy during Friday’s press briefing after he suggested the administration is “spying” on Americans, as IJR reported. – READ MORE

