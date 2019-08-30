Biden on Detention Facilities: ‘We Don’t Need Them’

Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told a town hall audience Thursday that the United States does not need migrant detention facilities.

Biden was taking questions in Rockville, S.C., when an attendee asked him for the justification for holding migrants and expanding detention facilities if those facilities could not ensure their safety. She also asked Biden what he would do to help reunite separated families.

“Close them down,” Biden answered, to cheers from the crowd. “By the way, we don’t need them. We found that when we were in office…if you would say ‘you have to report back for a hearing on such-and-such date,’ people show up. You don’t have to keep kids in a cage. There should be no justification separating a parent from a child.”

Biden was describing the now-defunct "catch-and-release" policy, which some border agents considered a troublesome loophole in immigration enforcement. Trump got rid of it.