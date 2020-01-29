BIDEN/OBAMA TICKET? Joe wants Michelle to be VP (VIDEO)

Share:

Former Vice President Joe Biden quipped Tuesday that he would “love” for former first lady Michelle Obama to serve as his own vice president.

At a campaign stop in Muscatine, Iowa, Biden was asked if he would consider appointing Obama to the Supreme Court.

“Yeah, I would, but I don’t think he’d do it,” Biden responded. “He’d be a great Supreme Court justice.”

But the voter retorted back, “Second question is — which Obama?”

“Well I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president,” Biden said. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.