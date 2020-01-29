BIDEN/OBAMA TICKET? Joe wants Michelle to be VP (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden quipped Tuesday that he would “love” for former first lady Michelle Obama to serve as his own vice president.

At a campaign stop in Muscatine, Iowa, Biden was asked if he would consider appointing Obama to the Supreme Court.

Man: “Would you consider appointing Obama for the Supreme Court?” Joe Biden: “Yeah, I would, but I don’t think he’d do it. He’d be a great Supreme Court Justice.” Man: “Second question is – which Obama?” Joe Biden: “I sure would like Michelle to be the Vice President.” pic.twitter.com/4OYIsEcNQn — The Hill (@thehill) January 28, 2020

“Yeah, I would, but I don’t think he’d do it,” Biden responded. “He’d be a great Supreme Court justice.”

But the voter retorted back, “Second question is — which Obama?”

"Well I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president," Biden said.