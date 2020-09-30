Biden: ‘Not Going to Answer’ on Ending Filibuster, Packing Court, People Should ‘Vote’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on if he would pack the Supreme Court: “I’m not going to answer the question”#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/quZEYyJ9Ae — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 30, 2020

During Tuesday’s presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden refused to say whether he supports increasing the size of the Supreme Court or ending the filibuster if Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed because “Whatever position I take on that, that will become the issue.” And the issue is that people should vote.

Moderator Chris Wallace mentioned calls to increase the size of the court or end the filibuster if Judge Barrett is confirmed and asked, “You call this a distraction by the president. But, in fact, it wasn’t brought up by the president. It was brought up by some of your Democratic colleagues in the Congress. So, my question to you is, you have refused in the past to talk about it, are you willing to tell the American people tonight whether or not you will support either ending the filibuster or packing the court?” – READ MORE

