Biden Nominee Who Called For Decriminalizing All Drugs Owns Millions In Company Accused Of ‘Fueling Mexican Cartels’ Heroin Production’: Reports

Associate attorney general nominee Vanita Gupta, who has called for the decriminalization of all drugs in the past, reportedly owns tens of millions of dollars of stock in a company that has been accused of “fueling” Mexican drug cartels’ heroin production.

“According to an August 2020 Bloomberg report, American company Avantor sold acetic anhydride to cartels that used it to make high-grade ‘china white’ heroin and methamphetamine,” Fox Business reported. “Biden’s pick for associate attorney general, Vanita Gupta, owns between $11 million and $55 million in the company’s stock, according to her financial disclosure form as reported by ABC News.”

Following Bloomberg News’ report, Avantor stopped all sales of the product in Mexico. “Due to the potential for misuse of acetic anhydride outside of the regulated supply chain, the company has recently chosen to stop all sales of the product in Mexico,” Avantor said. “We have properly discarded all inventory of acetic anhydride in Mexico.”

Neither of the reports accused Avantor of knowingly selling products to cartels and the company says that all of its sales of the product are to entities that are registered with Mexico’s health regulator. Gupta’s father, Raj Gupta, is the chairman of the board of Avantor. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --