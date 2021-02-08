Biden: ‘No Need’ for Trump To Recieve Intel Briefings ‘Because of His Erratic Behavior’

President Joe Biden is slapping the idea of President Donald Trump receiving intelligence briefings.

When asked by CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell during an exclusive interview if Trump should still receive intelligence briefings, Biden responded, “I think not.”

Biden continued to note he believes that “because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection.”

Asked what his worst fear is if Trump continues to receive intelligence briefings, Biden said, “I’d rather not speculate out loud,” adding, “I just think that there’s no need for him to have the intelligence briefing.” – READ MORE

