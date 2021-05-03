Biden Needs 30 Seconds and Two Helpers To Locate His Mask After Georgia Speech

The leader of the free world fumbled and bumbled for all to see Thursday in a series of frantic, feeble attempts to locate his mask.

President Joe Biden spoke to a drive-in rally in Georgia to mark his 100th day in office.

During the speech, Biden repeated some of the themes of his Wednesday night address to Congress, including the need for a $1.8 trillion plan to fund education, child care and social programs as well as his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

As the speech was ending, the president called his wife to the temporary stage set up for the event as well as Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, whose special election victories in January allowed Biden to ram a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill through the Senate.

As first lady Jill Biden approached the podium, wearing a mask, she pointed to her face to signal to the president to put his mask on and then gestured to the podium for the president to pick up his mask.

