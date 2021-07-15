Biden Names Jeff Flake as Ambassador to Turkey

President Joe Biden will nominate former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake as his ambassador to Turkey, choosing a Republican to lead one of the U.S.’ most important and delicate foreign relationships.

Flake, who served as a Arizona senator from 2013 to 2019 and vocally supported Biden over former President Donald Trump, said he was “honored and humbled” in a statement.

“Given the strategic importance of the United States’ relationship with our long-time NATO Ally, the Republic of Turkey, I am honored and humbled by the trust President Biden has placed in me with this ambassadorial nomination,” Flake said. “This is a pivotal post at an important time for both of our countries.”

Flake, a former member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is not the only Republican Biden has named to a post abroad. He named Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, which holds the rank of ambassador, in June. – READ MORE

