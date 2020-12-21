Biden Names As “Climate Czar” Former EPA Chief Blamed For Flint Water Crisis

Joe Biden will name Gina McCarthy as his White House “climate czar“, making the former head of the Environmental Protection Agency his top domestic climate coordinator. The news sparked outrage among those who pointed out that agency’s failures during the Flint water crisis.

The criticism rained from all both sides of the aisle, as well as from activists. According to the Detroit Free Press, LeeAnne Walters, an environmental activist from Flint who first brought attention to the lead problem, told NBC 25 in Saginaw that the expected appointment was “absolutely appalling” and “a huge injustice to everyone in Flint and everything that we’ve suffered.”

Former Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, criticized Biden as “oblivious about Flint,” given that he is “empowering Gina McCarthy again.”

“She was a disaster at EPA, and now he is bringing her back for more,” Chaffetz said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday night. “Michigan, your votes mattered, and Biden is bringing Flint water to all of us.”

At the time of the Flint water crisis, where lead from aging pipes leached into the city’s water system after it changed its water source, Chaffetz was the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which held hearings on the issue. – READ MORE

