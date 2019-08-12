Biden: Most Popular Rifle in America Only for ‘Killing People’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential primary frontrunner Joe Biden claimed on Thursday that AR-15s and AK-47s exist “for no reason other than to kill people.”

At the Iowa State Fair, Biden decried the rifles and said he would ban them if elected president.

“It violates no one’s Second Amendment rights to say you can’t own certain weapons,” he said. “You’re not allowed to own a bazooka; you can’t own a flamethrower.”

He then dismissed the idea that Americans could resist a theoretical tyranny by mockingly quoting Thomas Jefferson, who Biden identified as his favorite president earlier in the day. – READ MORE