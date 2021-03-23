Biden Mocked Trump Last September: ‘I Run Up Ramps’ He ‘Stumbles Down Ramps’ (VIDEO)

Then-Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden mocked President Donald Trump last September when he was asked about his fitness for office.

Biden, who fell while walking up the steps to Air Force One on Friday, was asked last September to respond to charges from critics that he had “lost a step or two.”

“Look at how steps and look at how I step,” Biden said while laughing. “Watch how I run up ramps and how he stumbles down ramps, okay?”

Biden to @abc27News on Trump and his campaign’s suggestion he’s “lost a step” “Look at how steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and how he stumbles down ramps, okay?” pic.twitter.com/7eJdXm0DKn — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 7, 2020

Biden’s reference to Trump “stumbl down ramps” came as Trump walked down a ramp at a slightly slower pace than usual to make sure that he did not fall.

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” Trump tweeted at the time. “The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!” – READ MORE

