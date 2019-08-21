Biden: MLK, RFK Were Assassinated in ‘the Late ’70s’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden stated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy were assassinated in “the late 70s” while speaking to a crowd of supporters in Iowa on Tuesday evening.

Biden’s comments came during his account of how he involved himself in politics at a young age.

“In my generation, when I got out of school, when Bobby Kennedy and Dr. King had been assassinated in the 70s, the late 70s, I got engaged,” Biden said.

Kennedy was shot in June of 1968, while exiting a speaking event in Los Angeles, California. He died a day after the shooting. King was shot in April of 1968, just before giving a speech in Memphis, Tennessee. He also died shortly afterward. – READ MORE