Biden Launches New Podcast to Help Provide a ‘Voice of Clarity’

Hunkered down in his Delaware home and looking for ways to connect with voters without holding rallies or town hall events, presidential hopeful Joe Biden (D) is starting a new podcast.

The description of the new show titled “Here’s The Deal” says Biden will give Americans a “voice of clarity during uncertain times.”

It continues to say the show will feature conversations “with the nation’s top experts — paired with the heart, compassion, and wisdom only Joe can deliver.”

Biden shared the news of his new podcast in a tweet on Monday, “Not a joke, folks, we just launched our new podcast. It’s called ‘Here’s the Deal.’” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --