Biden: Kavanaugh Accuser Should Not Get The Anita Hill Treatment (VIDEO)

Speaking with NBC’s “Today,” the former Vice President fears that Christine Blasey Ford will undergo character assassination if she speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"She should not have to go through what Anita Hill went through, and some of the questions she got asked, and the way the right went after her on national television, and questioned her integrity, questioned her, not just her honesty, questioned her behavior," Biden said. "I mean, that's just not appropriate. You shouldn't haven't to be twice put through the same exact thing."

Anita Hill on Friday spoke out about allegations against nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, saying that decades after she first accused a Supreme Court justice nominee of sexual harassment, it is still “incredibly difficult” for accusers to come forward.

Hill, now a professor at Brandeis University, argued that the Senate Judiciary Committee needs to establish a process to allow “anyone with a complaint of this nature to be heard.”

NEW: Anita Hill statement on sexual allegations against Brett Kavanaugh,"Given the seriousness of these allegations, the government needs to find a fair and neutral way for complaints to be investigated…I have seen firsthand what happens when such a process is weaponized…" pic.twitter.com/7poVRPtWFb — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 14, 2018

Senate Democrats on Thursday referred a letter to the FBI that reportedly details an allegation of sexual misconduct involving Kavanaugh and a female student while they were both minors in high school.