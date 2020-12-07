Biden Jokes About Faking An Illness And Resigning

President-elect Joe Biden joked Thursday about faking an illness and resigning from office over political disagreements.

Biden told CNN Anchor Jake Tapper on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” that working with Harris hasn’t held “any surprise” since they’ve previously spoken about it. Biden told Tapper “I understand how campaigns can sometimes get a little out of wack a little bit” and he said he doesn’t “hold grudges.”

“So I don’t have — when we disagree, it will be just like — so far it’s been just like Barack and I did. It’s in private. She’ll say I think we should do A, B, C, or D. And I’ll say I like A, don’t like B and C. And let’s go okay,” Biden said.

“And like I told Barack, if I read something where there’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign,” Biden told Tapper.

Harris criticized Biden during the Democratic 2020 Debate last June about his busing policy positions and what he has previously said about segregationists.

The president-elect said he and Harris “are simpatico” regarding their governing philosophy. Biden said he and Harris have talked extensively about their views on multiple policy areas including foreign policy, domestic policy, intelligence.

The Biden transition team didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.