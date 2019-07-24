Biden Isn’t Sure If He Could’ve Beaten Trump in the 2016 Presidential Election: ‘I Don’t Know’

As former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is in the middle of a run in hopes of becoming the Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election, he’s unsure if he could’ve beaten President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

When asked directly by The New York Times Magazine if he would have won against Trump in the 2016 election, the 2020 Democratic hopeful responded, “I don’t know.”

“Everybody says that. But look, I don’t know,” Biden added. “You’ve got to be in the game. I thought Hillary would have made a good president.”

Biden chose not to run in the 2016 election after his son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.