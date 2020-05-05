Biden insiders slam Stacey Abrams’ veep pitch: ‘No one takes Stacey seriously’

The Democratic political field is awash with designing women.

Stacey Abrams, a former Georgia State House leader, is aggressively marketing herself as a potential vice president for Joe Biden — increasingly irritating those in the former veep’s orbit, an insider said.

But she has no previous national experience, and is mostly remembered for narrowly losing a race for governor of Georgia in 2018.

“No one takes Stacey seriously. And her public campaigning for the job seems more like a hostage negotiation than an actual attempt to get the job,” a Biden insider told The Post. “Biden is an old school guy and will always be. Picking Stacey would be like picking Palin. He doesn’t need to throw a Hail Mary. He wants a good governing partner.”

Internally, her star has fallen with the onset of the coronavirus as concerns grow about her preparedness.

“Stacey isn’t ready on day one. Even she knows that and it’s why she’s engaging in this dance. She might get perfunctorily better, but she’s not a serious pick for him. And her campaign is viewed as much as promotion for her book as it is for being chosen as Biden’s VP,” the insider continued, referring to Abrams’ forthcoming book “Our Time Is Now.” – READ MORE

