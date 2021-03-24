Biden In ‘Regular’ Contact With Obama To ‘Consult And Talk About A Range Of Issues’: WH Official

President Joe Biden is in “regular” contact with former President Barack Obama to get advice on a wide range of issues, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki made the revelation during Monday’s White House press briefing (emphasis added):

REPORTER: President Obama is taking part, I think within the next hour, in an event with Protect Our Care, talking about the Affordable Care Act. Has — has he — the question is: Has he visited the White House yet? Or, indeed, are there any — do you know how often he has spoken to President Biden? And are there any plans for him to take part in advocacy at administration events going forward?

PSAKI: Well, I will say, having a unique view of this question, they are not just — they were not just the President and Vice President; they are friends, and they consult and talk about a range of issues. And, you know, I would expect that continues through the course of President Biden’s presidency. That can be done over the phone, it turns out. And I don’t — I think if President Obama had been here, you would all know; he’s a recognizable figure. But I expect, given former President Obama’s work on the Affordable Care Act, President Biden’s commitment to expanding access to healthcare throughout his presidency, that, you know, it’s an issue they’ll talk about. But in terms of what he’ll be involved in, I would point you to his team. Eric Schultz — I can give you his phone number if you need it.

REPORTER: Do you know how many times they’ve spoken since Inauguration Day?

PSAKI: I don’t have an exact number for you. You know, they keep in regular touch and our teams are in regular touch about a range of issues.