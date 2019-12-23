Biden: Immigrants ‘Are The Future Of America,’ ‘You Should Get Used To It’

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden exploded on Thursday during a presidential debate when he was asked about reparations for African-Americans, saying that immigrants are “the future of America” and people “should get used to it.”

Joe Biden on immigrants: “They are the future of America … and you should get used to it” pic.twitter.com/1kbgLZgq9n — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 20, 2019

“The reason we’re the country we are is because of immigration,” Biden responded to the question about reparations. “We’ve been able to cherry-pick the very best from every single continent.”

“The people who come here have determination, resilience, they are ready to stand up and work like the devil,” Biden continued. “We have 24 out of every 100 children in our schools today is Hispanic. They idea that we are going to walk away and not provide every opportunity for them is not only stupid and immoral but it’s bad for America.” – read more