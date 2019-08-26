Biden: ‘I’m Not Going Nuts’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told supporters in New Hampshire on Friday he was “not going nuts,” when he stumbled over the location of where he spoke at an event a few hours earlier.

“We are so close, so close to being able to do some incredible things for this country. Incredible things,” Biden said. “I just spoke at Dartmouth on health care at the medical school or not—I guess I wasn’t actually on the campus, but the people from the medical school—I want to be clear. I’m not going nuts and I’m not sure whether it was a medical school or where the hell I spoke, but it was on the campus.”

Biden in NH tonight quipped that he isn’t going “nuts” because he didnt know exact location of his earlier Dartmouth speech pic.twitter.com/0y7iqiDyHi — Bo Erickson (@BoKnowsNews) August 24, 2019

Biden’s quip about “not going nuts” comes amid a series of gaffes from the former vice president over the last couple months. Last week, Biden mistakenly claimed Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy were assassinated in “the late 70s” when they were both killed in 1968. – READ MORE