Biden Ignores The Money He Charged Secret Service As He Slams Trump for Self-Dealing

Former Vice Joe Biden took to Twitter on Thursday to slam President Donald Trump for choosing the Trump National Doral resort to host the 2020 G-7 summit saying:

In 2011, The Telegraph reported that the Secret Service signed a contract to rent a cottage that was owned by Biden.

According to the article, the agency paid Biden $13,000 dollars in rent from April to August of 2011. The Telegraph reported that the contract was scheduled to expire in 2013 and that the agency could pay Biden roughly $66,000 over the duration of the agreement.

When asked by The Washington Times if the Secret Service normally pays the people it protects rent, the agency said, “It’s a rental property, so we pay rent there.” – READ MORE

