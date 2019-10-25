Biden: If You Like Your Health Care Plan ‘You Can Keep It’ (VIDEO)

Former vice president Joe Biden told voters they will be able to keep their health care plans under his campaign proposal, echoing Barack Obama’s infamous talking point.

Biden has seen his polling lead narrow, amid increased support for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), each of whom supports Medicare for All. The former vice president emphasized that his plan, which would maintain and build on Obamacare while implementing a broad public option, will give Americans more choice in the insurance market.

"Under my plan, if you negotiated an agreement for health care with your employer, union, or otherwise, and you like it because you've given up wages to get it, you can keep it," Biden said during a campaign event on Wednesday. "It should be your choice. But if you don't like it you can leave it."