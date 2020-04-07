Biden: If I’m the Nominee, I Want Bernie to Be Part of the Journey (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden said Tuesday if he were to become the party’s nominee, he would include rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) in his campaign.

Biden, who previously said Sanders’s self-described democratic socialist label was politically toxic, told Today he agrees with much of his rival’s platform.

“If I’m the nominee, I can tell you one thing. I would very much want Bernie to be part of the journey,” Biden said. “Not as a vice presidential nominee but just engaging in all the things that he’s worked so hard to do, many of which I agree with.” – READ MORE

