Biden: I’d nominate Obama to Supreme Court ‘if he’d take it’

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he is open to nominating former President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court, according to reports.

“If he’d take it, yes,” Biden, who is leading national polls for the Democratic presidential nomination, responded to a supporter during a campaign event in Washington, Iowa, over the weekend, The New York Times reports.

The Hill reported that only one president in U.S. history has ever served on the Supreme Court: William Howard Taft. Taft was president from 1909 to 1913, and he was chief justice from 1921 until 1930.

Obama has never publicly expressed interest in the role, but he was known for his résumé in the world of law before becoming president in 2008. – READ MORE