Biden ICE Nominee Took Trip to China Funded by Cash-for-Visas Advocacy Group

President Joe Biden’s nominee for immigration enforcement chief took a paid trip in 2015 to China funded by an advocacy group for a visa program that allows wealthy foreigners to obtain U.S. visas in exchange for million-dollar investments in domestic projects, according to Texas state ethics records reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon.

Ed Gonzalez, who has served as the sheriff of Harris County, Texas, since 2017, was nominated for director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement last month. But his financial ties to advocates for the EB-5 visa program are drawing concerns from critics who call it a magnet for pay-to-play, fraud, and even terrorist activity.

“This is a great example of why EB-5 is hopelessly flawed. The program attracts lobbyists, big corporations, and high-dollar donations to politicians who support it,” said Dale L. Wilcox, executive director and general counsel for the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a group that advocates for increased border security and restrictions on illegal immigration. “It is everything ordinary Americans hate about the Washington swamp. Congress should probe this matter in great detail at confirmation hearing.”

The ties could complicate Gonzalez’s confirmation hearing at a time when Biden is facing scrutiny over the border crisis and allegations that Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas mishandled the EB-5 program while serving in the Obama administration. Republicans have raised additional concerns about Gonzalez’s positions on immigration and law enforcement, including his decision to end a partnership between his sheriff’s office and ICE, and his court request to release over 1,000 inmates, many of them violent felons, from his county jail earlier this year. – READ MORE

