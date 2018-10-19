Biden: ‘I hope’ Democrats don’t impeach Trump (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he doesn’t think Democratic leadership should try to impeach President Trump if they win back the House of Representatives in the midterm elections.

Biden, an oft-critical voice of Trump and his administration, told “CBS This Morning” in an interview released Wednesday that “there’s no basis” to introduce articles of impeachment for Trump.

WATCH: Former Vice President @JoeBiden tells @NorahODonnell that if Democrats retake the House of Representatives, he hopes "they don't" impeach President Trump. https://t.co/dvq7iHdnh2 More Thursday on @CBSThisMorning pic.twitter.com/FghFy37rzd — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 17, 2018

"I hope they don't," Biden said of the possible move by Democrats. "I think we should wait until [Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report] comes out."