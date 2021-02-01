Biden has signed 40 executive orders and actions since taking office

President Biden has signed more than three dozen executive orders, actions and directives since he took office just 9 days ago — with Biden officials telling Fox News that the moves are “previews” of the agenda items the president will push in Congress as Republicans rail against the record-making flurry of orders.

Just hours after he took the oath of office last Wednesday, Biden immediately took 17 executive actions—ranging from reversing former President Trump’s policies to restoring Obama-era programs, the coronavirus pandemic and more.

Since then, Biden has taken nearly two dozen additional actions— focused on environmental regulations, the climate crisis, immigration policies, racial justice, healthcare and more.

Biden, by the end of his ninth day at the White House, had signed 40 executive orders, actions, and presidential memorandum — a record.

Biden has taken heat from critics over his early reliance on executive action, with Republicans saying it betrays his vow to work with Congress on to build a consensus on issues.

“As recently as October, now-President Biden said ‘you can’t by executive action unless you’re a dictator,’” Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor Thursday. “In one week, he’s signed more than 30 unilateral actions. And working Americans are getting short shrift.” – READ MORE

