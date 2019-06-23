Biden Has Another Abortion Policy Flip, Says Roe v Wade Should Be Law Despite Voting Against It

2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden flipped on another abortion policy, calling for the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision to be enshrined in law after voting for a constitutional amendment to allow states to overturn the decision.

While speaking to a Planned Parenthood forum in South Carolina on Saturday, Biden — one of 23 Democrats running for president — said that he would support codifying the 1973 Supreme Court Roe v. Wade if he is elected to the nation’s highest office, Politico reported Saturday.

“It should be the law,” said the former vice president.

As Roe v. Wade was a court decision, it is not legislatively a part of federal law.

However; this position proves to be the latest in a string of flip-flops for Biden.

While the former vice president served in his second term as a senator from Delaware, he joined Republicans in March 1982 in supporting a constitutional amendment in the Senate Judiciary Committee to allow states to individually overturn the landmark court decision. – READ MORE