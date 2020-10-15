Biden-Harris Campaign Staffers Test Positive for COVID-19

Kamala Harris has suspended in-person events until Monday after two campaign staffers tested positive for COVID, reports the Associated Press. Harris was supposed to travel to the battleground state of North Carolina on Thursday.

The campaign insists that Joe Biden was not exposed to the virus, but he and Senator Harris spent several hours together last week while campaigning in Arizona. According to the report, Kamala’s communications director and a traveling staff member tested positive after that trip.

At least two other cases have been linked to Biden campaign events. Earlier this week it was reported that two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were traced to a Biden campaign event in Minnesota. Biden’s campaign events are notorious for being minimally attended with multiple social-distancing protocols, including strict enforcement of mask-wearing. In Nevada last week, Biden wore a mask during a drive-in campaign event, where attendees remained in their cars, even as he spoke. Biden infamously removed his mask to cough during that event. – READ MORE

