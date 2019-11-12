BIDEN: Going to do ‘better’ than first place in IA, NH (VIDEO)

Former vice president Joe Biden is talking a lot on the campaign trail, but it can be difficult to understand exactly what he’s saying.

.@JoeBiden: “I’m going to do better” than first place in Iowa, New Hampshire pic.twitter.com/hh9cC7WnrT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 11, 2019

“Here in New Hampshire, you don’t come in first or even second,” CNN’s Dana Bash told Biden. “Do you feel confident that your candidacy can survive?”

“First, I think I’m going to do better in both places than that,” Biden said.

