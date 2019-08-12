Biden Gets Caught in a Lie After Claiming He Met With Parkland Shooting Victims as Vice President (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed that he met with the victims of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida while serving in office.

While speaking to reporters in Iowa on Saturday, Biden — the frontrunner of the two dozen Democrats vying for their party’s presidential nomination in 2020 — pulled his latest gaffe, claiming that “those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president” and that the lawmakers on Capitol Hill at the time of the shooting were “basically cowering, not wanting to see them.”

Biden today: “When the kids from Parkland marched up and I met with them, and then they went up on the hill, when I was Vice President…” Parkland happened after Biden left office. He is a gaffe machine, and it’s getting worse. #BidenGaffeMachine pic.twitter.com/tGuthyCIS6 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 11, 2019

“They did not want to face it on camera,” he continued.

The 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School happened more than a year after Vice President Mike Pence took over his old position. Seventeen people had their lives taken in the attack. – READ MORE