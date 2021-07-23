Biden: Get Ready for Mask Mandates for School Children Under 12

President Joe Biden warned parents of children under the age of 12 Wednesday that they will be forced to wear masks when they return to school in August.

“The CDC is going to say that what you should do is everyone under the age of 12 should probably be wearing masks in school,” Biden said. “That’s probably what’s going to happen.”

The president commented on mask mandates during a CNN town hall in Cincinnati, Ohio, after a school board member asked him if his administration would mandate masks for children in schools when they reopen in August.

Biden said parents of students over 12 need to get their children vaccinated before they come to school.

“It’s going to get a little bit tight in terms of, well, are mom or dad being honest that Johnny did or did not get vaccinated,” Biden said. “That’s going to raise questions.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --