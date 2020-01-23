Biden flips out at reporter: ‘Why why why why why why why?!?’ (VIDEO)

After a campaign event in Mason City, Iowa on Wednesday, Joe Biden was being pursued by CBS reporter Ed O’Keefe, who wanted to know about Biden’s recent kerfuffle with Bernie Sanders.

“Yesterday, you said you accepted Bernie’s apology, now you’re attacking him. Why are you doing that? Why wasn’t this apology enough, Mr. Vice President?”

“Why attack Sanders?” he wondered.

Biden stopped, turned around as he was about to disappear behind the security curtain and blurted out, “Why why why why why why why?!? – READ MORE