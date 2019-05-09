Biden Flashback: D.C. Schools Worse Than Iowa Because Of High Black Population

Declared 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s lengthy record bit him in the behind again on Thursday, as racially charged comments from Biden back in 2007 began to recirculate online.

When Biden was asked by The Washington Post about the discrepancy in school performance in Iowa compared to schools in Washington, D.C., the Democrat cited the high population of African-Americans and other minorities in the D.C. area.

“There’s less than one percent of the population of Iowa that is African American. There is probably less than four of five percent that are minorities. What is in Washington? So look, it goes back to what you start off with, what you’re dealing with,” he told the paper.

At the time, the Post chalked up Biden's comments as a "stumble" — leeway the mainstream press would not likely afford to anyone on the Right, certainly not in 2019.