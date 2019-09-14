Biden Falsely Claims Obama Administration ‘Didn’t Lock People Up In Cages’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday night falsely claimed the Obama administration “didn’t lock people up in cages.”

The former vice president participated in the third Democratic primary debate in Houston, Texas, where moderator Jorge Ramos asked him why Latinos should trust him based on the Obama administration’s track record on 3 million deportations.

“What Latinos should look at is comparing this president to the president we have is outrageous,” Biden said. “We didn’t lock people in cages. We didn’t separate families. We didn’t do all of those things.” – READ MORE