Biden Falsely Claims: 45 Nations Blocked Chinese Nationals From Entering U.S. Before Trump Did (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made a series of confusing and contradictory remarks on Sunday during an interview on ABC News about the coronavirus outbreak.

Appearing on ABC News’ “This Week,” Biden attacked President Trump after Biden reversed course last week and said that he agreed with Trump’s travel restrictions on China after initially appearing to suggest that Trump was xenophobic for banning travel from China.

Joe Biden lives in a alternate reality. Over 2 months ago, when Trump announced travel restrictions with China, Joe Biden was criticizing Trump for “xenophobia.” Today, Biden criticized Trump for the speed he enacted the travel ban. Biden didn’t support the ban until April 3. pic.twitter.com/vndvvmPBTj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 5, 2020

“He indicated that I complimented him on – on dealing with China,” Biden said. “Well, you know, 45 nations had already moved to keep – block China’s personnel from being able to come to the United States before the president moved.”

Biden’s statement is completely false. 45 other nations did not “block China’s personnel from being able to come to the United States before the president moved.” – READ MORE

