Biden Faces Backlash Across Country For Canceling Keystone XL Pipeline

President Joe Biden is facing backlash across the country after he signed an Executive Order last week that canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, a move that also drew criticism from Canada.

The move by Biden comes after he signed Executive Orders on a wide range of issues last week during his first days in office, including orders on climate and energy matters.

Josh Senk, general manager of Michels Corporation, slammed Biden during a press conference in Wisconsin, saying, “The recent actions of President Joe Biden, the Executive Order halting the construction of the Keystone pipeline has effected Michels, thousands of union trade members across the country, and hundreds of guys that specifically work in Wisconsin.”

Senk later said that “hundreds of guys” have already been laid off.

The Associated Press noted that local leaders in New Mexico were worried about the impact that Biden’s decisions on placing a moratorium on drilling on public lands would have on their state and leaders in Utah have asked Biden to reconsider his decision. – READ MORE

