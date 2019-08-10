Biden Explodes When Confronted On Lying About Charlottesville. Video Proves Biden Wrong.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden doubled down Thursday on a lie that he has repeatedly spread despite being called out on it numerous times and despite video evidence that clearly debunks his claim.

While Biden was campaigning at the “Political Soapbox” at the Iowa State Fair, Breitbart’s Joel Pollak confronted him over his repeated false claim that Trump called neo-Nazis and white nationalists “very fine people” in response to Charlottesville.

Up close confrontation at the Iowa state fair:this man accuses ⁦@JoeBiden of misquoting ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ on white supremacists — and Biden tears into him. pic.twitter.com/2ycHT869jP — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 8, 2019

“Mr. Vice President are you aware that you are misquoting Donald Trump in Charlottesville?” Pollack asked Biden. “He never called neo-Nazis ‘very fine people.'”

“No, he called all those folks who walked out of that — they were neo-Nazis,” Biden said as he became visibly angry. “Shouting hate, their veins bulging.” – READ MORE