Biden: ‘Everyone Knows I Love Kids Better Than People’

President Joe Biden sparked mockery when he said during Tuesday night’s CNN town hall event that he loves “kids better than people.”

“Signing off with a final notable quote from Joe Biden during his town hall this evening: ‘Everyone knows I love kids better than people,’” wrote Kayleigh McEnany, former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump.

The post went viral online, racking up nearly 50,000 “likes” by Wednesday morning.

Signing off with a final notable quote from Joe Biden during his town hall this evening: “Everyone knows I love kids better than people.” 🤔 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

Biden made the comment when speaking to host Anderson Cooper about his new baby.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --