Biden erases Dr. Seuss from ‘Read Across America’ proclamation as progressives seek to cancel beloved author

President Biden appears to have erased Dr. Seuss from “Read Across America Day”, the annual celebration of reading in honor of the legendary children’s author, whose birthday falls on March 2.

While Biden followed presidential tradition in proclaiming Tuesday “Read Across America Day,” he bucked his predecessors by leaving out any mention of Dr. Seuss from the proclamation.

The White House didn’t immediately return a request for comment on why Dr. Seuss was left out of the proclamation, but the snub comes as progressives have sought to cancel the beloved children’s author.

One of Virginia’s biggest school districts, Loudoun County Public Schools, reportedly nixed Dr. Seuss from the school’s “Read Across America Day” celebration, citing alleged racial “undertones” in his children’s books.

Former President Barack Obama and former President Donald Trump both highlighted Dr. Seuss’ contributions in their annual proclamations, a Fox News review of White House archives found. – READ MORE

