Biden Dropped $4.7 Million on Facebook Ads in June While Decrying ‘Misinformation’ on Platform

oe Biden’s campaign has massively ramped up its spending on Facebook advertisements in June, even as it wages a public relations war against the tech giant for allegedly allowing the Trump campaign to peddle “misinformation” through paid ads.

The Biden campaign spent $4.7 million on Facebook ads over the past week, according to records published by the social media platform—more than it spent in the entirety of 2019.

As Biden pours money into Facebook postings, he has also ramped up a pressure campaign aimed at changing the website’s advertising policy to squelch false information from being circulated in pro-Trump political ads. His campaign website is urging supporters to sign its petition calling for stricter fact checking at the company and published an open letter to founder Mark Zuckerberg claiming that other politicians are using the platform to “spread fear and misleading information.” The spending indicates how reliant the campaign is on the social media platform for voter outreach, despite Biden’s criticism.

“I am calling on you to make clear rules—applied to everyone, including Donald Trump—that prohibit threatening behavior and the spread of misinformation,” Biden said on his website.

“After foreign operatives and rightwing trolls used Facebook to hack the 2016 election, Facebook vowed ‘never again’ and promised to take action. But with fewer than 5 months until the 2020 election, Facebook seems to be on a crash course to let the same mistakes happen again.” – READ MORE

