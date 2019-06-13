Biden Doubles Down on Claiming Obama Admin Saw No ‘Hint of a Scandal or a Lie’ Despite Plenty of Examples (VIDEO)

2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden doubled down on his claims that the Obama administration in which he served was scandal-free for the eight years it was in charge in spite of numerous instances that prove otherwise.

While speaking to a crowd during a campaign stop, Biden — the current front-runner among the 24 candidates running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination — fell back on his previous claim that he and former President Barack Obama saw no “hint of a scandal or a lie” while in office.

Joe Biden: "Know what I was most proud of? For eight years, there wasn't one single hint of a scandal or a lie." pic.twitter.com/Yb8Mm8DdIC — The Hill (@thehill) June 12, 2019

“Know what I was most proud of?” the former vice president said. “For eight years, there wasn’t one single hint of a scandal or a lie.” – READ MORE