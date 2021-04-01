Biden dog bites second victim at White House

One of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s German shepherds bit a National Park Service employee on Monday, in the second White House “biting incident” involving the dog this month.

CNN reported that the incident occurred on the South Lawn of the White House, noting that the victim “was working at the time and needed to stop in order to receive treatment from the White House medical unit.”

Michael LaRosa, Mrs. Biden’s press secretary, told the outlet that Major, the younger of the Biden’s dogs, is “still adjusting to his new surroundings.”

He confirmed the biting incident, “Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by WHMU and then returned to work without injury.” – READ MORE

