Biden Describes Filibuster As A “Jim Crow Relic”, Democrats Used It 327 Times Last Year: Report

In yet another attempt at virtue-signaling to the masses, President Joe Biden said in his first solo news conference that the filibuster is a “Jim Crow relic” in solidarity with former President Barack Obama.

The president also said that the procedure is “being abused in a gigantic way,” according to an official White House transcript of his remarks. But that statement requires some context.

Fox News’ John Roberts tweeted Friday that last year, while Republicans only used the filibuster once, Democrats used it “327 times.”

After @POTUS @JoeBiden denounced the rampant abuse of the filibuster last year, we did some digging. Republicans used it once. Democrats used it 327 times. @FoxNews — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 26, 2021

Somehow, the filibuster is implicitly racist even while Democrats have used it hundreds of times when they were the minority party in the Senate? – READ MORE

