Biden Defends His Son’s Work in Ukraine During 2020 Dem Debate: ‘My Son Did Nothing Wrong’

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden was confronted about his son’s previous work in Ukraine during the fourth 2020 Democratic debate.

Earlier on in the debate, Biden was confronted by CNN’s Anderson Cooper about the topic:

“President Trump has falsely accused your son of doing something wrong while serving on a company board if Ukraine. I want to point out there’s no evidence of wrongdoing by either one of you. Having said that, on Sunday, you announced that if you’re president, no one in your family will be involved in any foreign businesses. My question is: if it’s not okay for a president’s family to be involved in foreign businesses, why was it okay for your son when you were vice president?”

Biden offered a response in which he defended his son’s foreign work.

“My son did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong,” the former vice president said, adding, “I carried out the policy of the United States in rooting out corruption in Ukraine and that’s what we should be focusing on.” – READ MORE