Biden Continues to Face Questions for His Family’s ‘Conflict of Interest’ in Dealings With Ukraine, China (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is continuing to dodge questions about his son, Hunter Biden, allegedly benefitting from diplomatic efforts taken during the Obama Administration.

As IJR previously reported, the Biden’s have come under fire for what looks to be a conflict of interest between the former vice president and his son’s business dealings. While serving as vice president, the elder Biden was in charge of helping Ukrainian officials sort through their corruption.

During this time, the vice president bragged about forcing out a Ukrainian prosecutor who was allegedly investigating Hunter and his firm, Burmisa Holdings.

Weeks after Joe Biden traveled to China and Ukraine as VP, his son cashed in on millions of dollars in foreign money.



Even Democrats are calling it a “huge” conflict of interest.



Biden needs to come clean about abusing his role as America’s top diplomat.pic.twitter.com/0UI6yGlj8C — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 20, 2019

While Joe was leading diplomatic efforts for the Obama administration in Ukraine and China, the younger Biden landed several multi-million dollar deals for his firm, according to a report from ABC News.

When ABC attempted to get clarification about the apparent conflict of interest, Joe dodged reporters.