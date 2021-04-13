Biden considers sending cash payments to Central American countries amid border crisis: report

President Joe Biden is considering a new plan that would send American taxpayer money to countries in Latin America in hopes an economic boost would alleviate problems that force citizens in those countries from migrating north to the United States.

News of the plan broke as Biden continues to grapple with a record-breaking migrant surge and intensifying border crisis that his administration has attempted to downplay.

In fact, Customs and Border Protection data revealed that 172,000 migrants attempted to illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border in March alone, the highest number in more than one decade and an increase of 71% compared to February 2021.

According to Reuters, the Biden administration is considering a “conditional cash transfer program” to help solve problems in the Northern Triangle region Central America, which includes the countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

Roberta Jacobson, the White House’s southern border coordinator, revealed the existence of the plan. Jacobson did not, however, say exactly who might receive taxpayer dollars and how much money would be spent on solving economic problems in the Northern Triangle. – READ MORE

