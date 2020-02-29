BIDEN CONFUSION: ‘Looking forward to appointing first African-American woman to US Senate’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden erroneously told supporters in South Carolina today that he’s looking forward to appointing the first African-American woman to the “U.S. Senate.”

But in the debate on Tuesday, he told viewers he would use race and gender as qualifiers for a nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I’m looking forward to making sure there’s a black woman on the Supreme Court to make sure that they in fact get representation,” he said, according to Vox. – READ MORE

