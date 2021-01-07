Biden Condemns ‘Insurrection,’ Calls On Trump To Make Televised Address And ‘End This Siege’

Joe Biden condemned violence and rioting after a pro-Trump crowd stormed the Capitol on Wednesday in an apparent bid to stop the Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote for Biden.

Biden made a short address on Wednesday afternoon, altering his planned remarks on the economy to address the violence and riots that had broken out in Washington, D.C., amid President Trump’s “Save America” protest of the Electoral College certification. During his remarks, Biden called on Trump to immediately deliver an address on national television to “defend the Constitution.”

“At this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,” Biden said, referring to the riots on Capitol Hill. He later added: “I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.”

“It’s not protest. It’s insurrection,” Biden added. “This god-awful display today is bringing home to every Republican and Democrat and Independent in the nation that we must step up.”

As Biden began to exit the stage after his short address, reporters yelled questions, asking if the former vice president was concerned for his safety or the inauguration on Jan. 20.

“I am not concerned about my safety, security, or the inauguration. I am not concerned. The American people are going to stand up, stand up now. Enough is enough is enough,” Biden answered before walking off the stage.- READ MORE

