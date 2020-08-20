Biden Condemns Appearance of Rabidly Anti-Semitic Linda Sarsour at His Own Convention

Joe Biden issued a ringing condemnation of the rabidly anti-Semitic, pro-Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour, who made a brief on-camera appearance during the Democratic National Convention.

Sarsour was kicked out of the Women’s March organization for her blatantly anti-Semitic views. She is also known as a driving force behind the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions (BDS) movement against the state of Israel.

Anti-Semite Linda Sarsour, who supports the Israel-hating BDS movement which boycotts Jewish-owned businesses, says the Democrat Party “is absolutely our party.” Her extreme bigotry is welcomed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/fWWbcztI3B — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 18, 2020

The Palestinian activist appeared in a short video that showed a meeting of the Muslim delegates to the Convention — a meeting approved by the Democratic National Committee.

“Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, referring to Sarsour. “She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.”

The DNC platform, which was approved Tuesday, also condemns the BDS movement, while recognizing the rights of individuals who may feel otherwise.

“We oppose any effort to unfairly single out and delegitimize Israel, including at the United Nations or through the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement, while protecting the Constitutional right of our citizens to free speech.” – READ MORE

